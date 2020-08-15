Entertainment

Brother Sammy denies sleeping with Tracey Boakye, says she doesn’t even know his house

Gospel musician Brother Sammy and Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye

Gospel musician, Brother Sammy has come out to deny allegations leveled against him by actress now turned evangelist, Gloria Kani.

Gloria Kani who happens to be a close friend of Tracey Boakye made an allegation against the gospel musician that he had slept with Tracey Boakye in his house.



She said this during her feud with Tracey Boakye and flared up revealing certain hidden secrets and information about Tracey Boakye.



However Brother Sammy has come out deny those allegations during an interview on Okay FM, saying it is never true he has slept with Tracey Boakye and per Gloria's account, Tracey doesn’t even know his house neither does he know Tracey’s house.

Watch video below;





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.