Brother Sammy will not attend my program until he apologises to me - Ernest Opoku

Ernest Opoku sends message to Brother Sammy

Ghanaian gospel musician Ernest Opoku has announced that Brother Sammy will not be allowed to participate in any of his programmes until he acknowledges him as his father.

He added that Brother Sammy must apologize for repeatedly calling him his small boy on radio stations.



Opoku expressed his displeasure on Agyenkwa FM after the image of Brother Sammy appeared without his consent on a flyer for his event.



"When the kids (team) put his picture on the flyer, I asked why they didn't ask me before putting his picture there. Although he is on the flyer, he isn't a part of my program until he comes on the radio and says I am his father.



“Until he salutes me and says I am all the things he has been saying about me aren't true and Ernest Opoku is my father, that's when he can come to my program,” Opoku explained.



He added that should he step foot at his program happening on the 26th of this month, he will ask him to leave.



"That guy doesn't respect me until he salutes and says I am his dad, he will never step foot in my program. I will sack him from my program.

“You and I know Sammy is a child and he is not on my level for him to sit at places and say ‘Ernest Opoku is my kid’. The songs I have composed, he hasn't done half of it,” he further stated.



According to the musician, Brother Sammy is planning a launch and has included his picture on the flyer, which he plans not to attend until he does the needful.



"I have also noticed that he is about to do a launch and has my picture on his flyer. I won't go until he apologises and says all the things I have asked him to do."





Watch the latest episode of E-Forum







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/OGB