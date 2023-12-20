‘Brothers from Ghana’: The duo trailblazing African tourism through digital content creation

Ghanaian content creators, 'Brothers'

The world today has a plethora of natural and cultural scenes that need to be explored, bringing us closer to nature and different cultures around the world.

Every continent out there is an arena of remarkable cultural display that requires exploration.



To learn, have fun, socialize, become creative, admire the uniqueness of every region, and become united through tourism.



“We are ready to provide you with rich experiences and give you the best of contents across Africa,” noted Brothers from Ghana.



Brothers From Ghana are Ghanaian duo season travelers, brand influencers, and content creators who have made their mark in the sphere of tourism, creating remarkable contents that continue to bring the world closer.



On a mission to experience every festival across the globe, Brothers from Ghana in the arena of tourism development has created a lot of engaging contents across the globe, particularly in Africa, shedding light on the many global cultures, touching on places, and revitalizing the declining interests in tourism across the African continent.





Lewis Osei and Dennis Asare Okai, the brains behind Brothers from Ghana have distinguished themselves as leading tourism and brand influencers, and content creators.



Lewis Osei, popularly known as Kwabena Daa-Hene is a Ghanaian content creator, digital marketer, and the founder of the well known brand; Brothers From Ghana.



Kwabena Hails from the Central Region of Ghana, the hub of Ghana's Eco-Tourism, and rich cultural development.



He completed his Secondary Education at Winneba Senior High School, and his tertiary education at the University of Education, Winneba where he was conferred a Bachelors Degree in Basic Education.

Kwabena enjoys learning, travelling and meeting new people, and continues to "xplore" the world.



Dennis Asare Okai, who is also known in the industry as Kofi Mahony is a co-founder of the brand; Brothers From Ghana.



He hails from Sunyani in the Bono Region. Kofi is an events and brand manager, and a content creator from Ghana.



He completed his Secondary Education at Armed Forces Senior High Technical School, advanced to the university where he completed with a Bachelors Degree in Graphics Design at the University of Education, Winneba. Kofi loves to travel, swim and play football.



Although the travel and tour industry has become one of the most competitive ventures, Kwabena and Kofi have made significant contribution to global tourism development through their rich contents.

Through the use of digital media, Brothers from Ghana have strategically created an arena of cultural awareness within regions, and this has so far attracted several people across the globe.



This has opened doors for productive collaborations, promoted the socio-cultural integrity of diverse cultures, and enhanced business relations within and among regions.



Geographically, their activities span across every continent, with the goal to reach and uncover the unknown. Brothers from Ghana seek to unite the whole continent through tourism, capturing remarkable scenes of people and places.



Their exploits have seen them as trusted tour guides, content creators, and influencers across the globe, experiencing already established tourist resorts, and uncovering the potential development of new ones.



Celebrating a milestone of significant achievement, in 2022, Brothers from Ghana were nominated as Ghana's Travel Creators.

This boosted their moral to go the extra mile. Brothers from Ghana has projected the African continent beyond the tropics.



Today, within an arena of several hundreds of content creators across the African continent, Brothers from Ghana among 11 other influencers across the 54 countries in Africa have been nominated as the official brand influencers and content creators of Total Energies for the up coming African Cup of Nations Competition.



Becoming the first ever Ghanaians to receive such nomination, Brothers from Ghana hopes to continue to raise the flag high, and attain greater heights.



Be ready to Xplore with Brothers from Ghana, enjoy every moment with rich experiences, become a part of the fraternity and lets experience every culture everywhere.