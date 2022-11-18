1
Budding singer Awuley drops dope visuals for new single, 'Paris'

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Soothing singer Lartey Anthony Awuley popularly known as Awuley has dropped visuals for his latest jamming song, ‘Paris’, and it's set to take over the airwaves.

The catchy Afrobeat-Highlife rhythm easily traps the ears of first-time listeners with Awuley voicing out sweet melodies to entice his lover in the song.

“Paris” serves as an attestation to his artistic musical capabilities and features captivating visuals that highlight the nostalgic feeling associated with the sonics of the song,” he said in an interview.

In his debut single, the young singer professes his love to a young damsel dubbed “Angelina” and further makes assurances of taking his queen on a trip to ”Paris”.

Awuley, born Lartey Anthony Awuley, discovered his musical prowess at a very early age when he used to attend choir rehearsals in the local church with his mother.

Hailing from the cultural metropolis of Accra, Ghana, the mix of cultures inspires his global approach to his musical art and life as a whole.

Doubling as a music producer and law student currently enrolled at the Ghana School of Law, Awuley is on a quest to attain young excellence in both arenas of his life.

Still, in his early days, it is evident that Awuley is poised to leave an unforgettable precedent on the Ghanaian music scene.

Ahead of his debut Extended Play (EP), “FROM ACCRA W/ LOVE”, Awuley is set for a defining 2023 that will solidify his stance as the new prince of Ghanaian music.

