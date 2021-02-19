Budding singer YaAdu signs record deal with Collinwud Records

Budding Ghanaian singer YaAdu has signed an exclusive global recording deal with Ghanaian label Collinwud Records. Collinwud Record Label confirmed signing YaAdu on their Facebook page:

We are happy to announce to you that we currently signed the Brand – YaAdu with the help of our representatives in Ghana.



We believe in her craft and willing to bring out the best in Her with your Support. Welcome to the winning Team YaAdu (@yaaduofficial)





Collinwud Records is set to handle all promotion of YaAdu’s music globally and are poised to take YaAdu to the next level of her career.







