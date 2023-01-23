Bugri Naabu bailed Diamond Appiah - Ayisha Modi

Ayisha Modi has established that Diamond Appiah was granted bail courtesy a certain Bugri Naabu.

Earlier, an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah admitted Diamond to bail in the sum of GHC300,000 with three sureties who are to be public servants.



This comes after she (Diamond Appiah) was arrested for allegedly collecting a sum of $30,000 from Ayisha Modi under the pretext of selling a parcel of land at East Legon Hills.



Touching on the development, Ayisha in an interview with Kofi TV confirmed that Diamond has indeed been granted bail whiles disclosing who offered the help.



“They have granted her bail. Bugri Nabu granted her bail her and the next court case is on the 8th. I can’t say much about it because the issue is still in court. I don’t know what the court is judging but she has been given from now to 8th to refund my money. If she doesn’t bring it, then the judge will make his decision. Whether she will be sentenced or I will be.



“Diamond is not my friend and I haven’t even been to her house before. She was a business partner. I linked her to a some of my friends and they also bought lands from her but they faced similar problem. She is an agent. She doesn’t have lands to her name. she acts as a middle man to chiefs and persons who want to sell their lands,” she stated in an interview with Kofi TV.



Background

Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Evans Kesse told the Court that the complainant Ayisha Modi is a Businesswoman and a resident of Adjiringanor, whereas the accused person was also a businesswoman and resided at East Legon, Accra.



The prosecution said in 2020, the complainant needed a plot of land to purchase for a building purpose and discussed it with one Johnson, a witness in this case.



It said the accused person who overheard the conversation, jumped in that she had a plot of land at East Legon Hills and could sell same to the complainant at a cheaper price.



The prosecution said the accused person demanded and collected cash, the sum of US$30,000.00 from the complainant under the pretext of selling her one parcel of land at East Legon Hills.



It said the accused person took the complainant to a land at East Legon Hills.



The prosecution said the complainant later went to the land and met one Gustav who claimed ownership of the land.

It said the complainant made several attempts to retrieve her money from the accused person, but she failed.



The prosecution said the complainant made a report to the Police and the accused person was arrested.



It said during investigation, it was established that the accused person did not have any land at that location.







