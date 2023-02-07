Buhari congratulates Tems for winning a Grammy award

Nigerian singer, Tems

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian singer, Tems for honouring the country after she won the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category in the 2023 Grammy awards.

Buhari also commended Burna Boy for pursuing his passion with enthusiasm and for creatively changing the face of global entertainment.



Buhari's message was contained in a statement issued on Monday, February 6, 2023, by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.



He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari joins fans and lovers of Nigerian music all over the world in celebrating new heights of recognition and appreciation as Afrobeat crooner, Tems, wins “Best Melodic Rap Performance” category at the Grammy Award.

"President Buhari extols Tems, Temilade Openiyi, for showcasing her talent to the world, with dedication and hard work, which, again, has placed Nigeria in the spotlight for excellence.



"The President lauds all Nigerian nominees for this year’s Grammy, including Burna Boy, for pursuing their passion with vigour and continuously reinventing global entertainment, with creativity.



“President Buhari thanks the creative industry, particularly managers, producers, and directors, for encouraging talents, like Tems, who have taken Nigeria’s culture and tourism to the world, further displaying the resourcefulness and potential of a great nation.”