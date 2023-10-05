Build theatres and studios in academic institutions for better management - Chief Moomen proposes

Playwright and poet, Chief Moomen

Ghanaian playwright, Chief Moomen has suggested that the government should consider constructing theatres and studios within academic institutions.

According to him, this approach will lead to more efficient management and utilization of such facilities compared to entrusting them to political appointees.



Sharing his perspective during a discussion on Joy FM, Chief Moomen emphasized that the government should allocate these facilities to establish educational institutions, highlighting their ability to manage them effectively.



"They should be built for established institutions and given to them to manage because management of the facility and how you deploy it to the benefit of the ecosystem. If the government decides to have theatres in the various regions they should rather do it in the institutions," he stated.



When asked whether academic institutions could handle the responsibility, Chief Moomen expressed confidence in their capability, asserting, "At least better than the government bureaucracy."



He also emphasized that there is a significant audience ready to utilize these facilities, eventually generating income for the arts industry.

The Ghanaian government has previously made promises to construct theatres and studios for the arts industry, but Chief Moomen's proposal suggests a different approach to ensure effective management and utilization of these important facilities.



ID/DAG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards