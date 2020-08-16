Entertainment

Build theatres if you want to show respect to our legends - Entertainment analyst

National Theatre

Entertainment analyst and critic, Vida Adutwumwaa, has suggested that if the Creative Arts industry wants to show respect to fallen heroes or legends in the industry, then the authorities should build theatres where their shows can be played.

She said to Dr. Cann on Showbiz Xtra which airs on Happy FM that, it would be nice if there were big venues where these legends can play their shows and even when they die, their recorded shows can still be played there for people to watch.



She said, “Look at Tyler Perry’s studio. Almost all the legends have their names inscribed somewhere in there. Right now, the only theatres we have are the National Theatre and the Conference Centre and these are even in earthquake prone areas and the buildings are eating up.



If they want to help us, they should provide a venue for shows. We have left the movie industry to fall and even with the stage drama that we can project, we don’t have venues or support so if we truly want to honour legends, we should get big venues around”.

This opinion was voiced after she made a comment that she was in high expectations that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC) would refresh the memories of Ghanaians with videos of performances of Ghanaian drama legend, Osofo Dadzie, following the news of his death, which they did not do.



“We didn’t get that nostalgic feeling or even see anything in relation to the life and many works of Osofo Dadzie”, Vida further expressed.



The renowned Ghanaian actor and producer, Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Osofo Dadzie was reported dead during the early hours of Monday 10th August, 2020 at the age of 89.

