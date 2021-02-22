Build your fanbase and respect them - Okyeame Kwame to artistes

Musician Okyeame Kwame

Popular Ghanaian Hiplife musician Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known by his stage name Okyeame Kwame has advised Ghanaian musicians who want to remain relevant eternally to build a solid fanbase and respect the fans.

Speaking as a contributor to the topic 'What keeps an artist relevant in an industry? A hit song/brand identity or visibility?' on Hitz FM, monitored by Attractivemustapha.com, he said that developing your brand not around hit songs but around your personality is a key thing that helps musicians to stay relevant.



He explained that a musician must not always be relevant only because he or she is producing hit songs.



"When you build your brand around hits and not the personality, immediately you are not able to release hits you are done. There must be a cultural connection between the artiste, the product, and the audience," the Rap Doctor added.

He concluded that building a solid fanbase is also very important.



"The most important things are building your product, your fanbase, and showing respect to your fans, business will still go on successfully."