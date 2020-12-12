Building a 6-bedroom house doesn’t mean you're richer than me – Lilwin replies Maame Esi

Ghanaian actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin, has reacted to Maame Esi Forson’s claim that he is full of himself.

During a recent interview with ZionFelix in Takoradi, the comedienne pointed out Lilwin’s bumptious attitude.



She stressed that Lilwin is full of himself and she didn’t like the way he once communicated to her via a phone call.



Maame Esi revealed that the popular actor wanted her to be part of the cast of his ‘Cocoa Season’ series, but his communication skills were very poor. Aside from that, Lilwin, according to Maame Esi, was not even ready to pay her.



Responding to this in a new interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Lilwin stated that he didn’t talk to Maame Esi in the manner she is making it look.



According to him, the fact that Maame Esi is boasting of a 6-bedroom house in Takoradi doesn’t mean she is richer than him. He explained that houses cannot determine how rich someone is.



Lilwin clarified this by saying, "money is something earned from an investment, so she should not boast about her house if it is not for rent."

The popular actor revealed he built almost seven (7) bedroom house for his mother, and he is also living in a five (5) bedroom house.



Lilwin added that his school is about 40 rooms and he is not taking fees from the parents of the pupils.



He further stated that he sees Maame Esi Forson as his younger sister.



Lilwin averred Maame Esi is now coming into the game so she should stop thinking that she is rich because both of them cannot be counted among the rich folks in the country.



Watch the full interview below:



