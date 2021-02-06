Bukom Banku threatens to beat Akrobeto for speaking against his bleached skin

Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko popularly referred to as Bukom Banku has responded to the warning from TV host and actor, Akrobeto.

The TV host threatened to slap Bukom Banku when next he notices his bleached skin and also advised him against the act.



“Bukom, stop bleaching your skin. Stop it. It is not good. I am ready to slap him if I see him and notice he's still bleaching. It is bad. It will affect you so stop it,” Akrobeto said.



However, this didn't seem to have gone down well with Bukom as he has also sent out a warning to the actor.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami he indicated that ”Akrobeto is small. When I catch him, he go see. When somebody bleach their self and you talk, when I meet am face to face, he will see that this is a man.”

According to Bukom who seemed darker than before, his ’father,’ John Mahama advised him to stop which he has accepted to do, for the time being.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



