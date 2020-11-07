Bulldog hates Akufo-Addo because of MenzGold closure - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah has revealed that his manager’s hatred for the Akufo-Addo led government is because he lost a lot of money when MenzGold was closed down.

His comments come days after his Manager Bulldog said that Shatta Wale is popular than the President of Ghana.



According to him, because Bulldog lost a lot of money due to the closure of MenzGold he finds every reason to be critical of the government.



He said the President is the first Gentleman of the land and is not fighting from popularity so he cannot say he’s popular than the President of the country.

“Bulldog’s complaints about the government is out of hunger. He has a problem with the government on why they shut down MenzGold. He saved about 1.8 million cedis and he brought in some investors who paid like 2 point something million dollars so when the thing happened the pressure that came with it has been making him say a lot of things.”



Shatta Wale said although he has always asked Bulldog to desist from such comments, he continues to make them out of frustration.



“I tell him that I’m good with the NPP and NDC so when he keeps saying things like this you make me lose certain opportunities I’m getting. He’s just saying it out of frustration.”