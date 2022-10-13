Bulldog is still my big boss – Shatta Wale

Artiste manager Bulldog and Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has said that in spite of all that has ensued between he and his former manager, Bulldog, the latter will always be his boss.

Bulldog and Shatta Wale have recently been up against each other ever since the former claimed that the latter’s upcoming album may not do well as that of Black Sherif's.



“I woke up this morning and I realized that this month is serious because we have three of our artistes releasing albums. On top of my mind, I said Black Sherif will do better than all of them. Black Sherif has a label and they don’t. Shatta and Sarkodie are all about to compete with EMPIRE. They don’t have the strength to do that,” Bulldog earlier stated during an interview on Hitz FM.



In a response, Shatta Wale took to Facebook to share what he thought of his former manager's comments, in a live video.



“Don’t sit there and talk with pain. You build Bullhaus Entertainment, do you understand what a label was? You should be shy that Nigerians are creating empires around and interacting with people. Bull, I have told you that the way you are talking you cant make it. Because you are talking with a hungry stomach.



"If you sit on radio and say we don’t work again, I understand. But it is because you don’t move that is why I am moving. All be money matter – you too find something to do and stop that nonsense… Make money in your own way,” he said.



But after a series of back and forth on a number of television and radio platforms, Shatta has come back to say that whatever he said about Bulldog wasn’t from a place of hate.

He however asked netizens to stop peddling rumours that he sacked his former manager.



“Please no one should say I sack bulldog, he is still my big boss, I only told him what “FACT” meant! He is a big brother to me so please!! Thank you,” Shata wrote on Facebook.



Read the post below:







