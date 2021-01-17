Bulldog opens up, shares his experience in NIB cells

Artiste Manager, Bulldog

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog has opened up about his experience in the grips of the National Investigative Bureau (NIB), formerly Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

The Artiste Manager was arrested and detained over some comments made on UTV's United Showbiz over locked up funds of Menzgold customers.



He has meanwhile been granted bail.



In a post on social media, Bulldog described his cell as the 'roughest and toughest' and expressed appreciation to former President John Dramani Mahama and his brother Ibrahim.



Read full post below

Innumerable thanks to my big brothers His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama.



Your Excellency, the consolatory call and wise counsel was humbling! God bless you sir.



To the national organizer of the NDC, comrade Joshua Akamba, the entire executive, leadership, rank and file of the National Democratic Congress around the world, words cannot express my appreciation for the concern and support.



Thank you so much.

To my family and friends in the entertainment and media landscape I say thank you for the love and support.



To Despite Media God bless you all for the love.



To my wife and prayer pillar, my dad, siblings and entire family, thank you for being there.



To the personnel of BNI and the Ghana Police Service, I salute your professionalism.

To the inmates I spent time with in the roughest and toughest cell in Ghana (striking force), I say be strong and God keep you safe.



To my entire legal team you are exceptional.



To every prayer said for me by friends, family, acquaintances, well wishers and unknown admirers, God bless you all.



To all around the world that called sent messages to console me, God blessings is what I ask for you.

There’s a tall list of names I owe gratitude to, God bless you all.



Through it all I give thanks to God for life and strength in the course of this beautiful ordeal.



My resolve is unshakable with God as my strength!



#InHisPresence #sikanhyiraadomaseda