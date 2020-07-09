Entertainment

Bulldog threatens to slap Appietus on live radio

Lawrence Hanson Asiamah (Bulldog)

Artiste manager Lawrence Hanson Asiamah has threatened to slap music producer Appietus on a live radio program.

The two industry players appeared on an entertainment program on Okay FM to discuss matters arising in the entertainment industry. Issues surrounding Zylophone media was tabled for discussion, of which Appietus made some comments that were deemed unpalatable by Bulldog.



Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as Nam1 is the owner of the embattled gold dealership firm Menzgold and other companies such as Zylophone media. Customers of the defunct company are yet to receive their locked up funds while the CEO of the company still walks around showing opulence.



Recently, Nam1 came under attack when a new signee of Zylophone music, Tisha flaunted a brand new Limousine as gift from him. The news angered a lot of the customers of the company who feel that the CEO has deliberately refused to pay them.

Bulldog whiles reacting to the news on the program got angered by comments made by Appietus and called him a big fool while threatening to slap him. He later retracted and apologized to Appietus. See video below.





