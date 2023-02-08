1
Menu
Entertainment

Bullet showers the late Ebony Reigns with accolades five years after her death

Bullet And Ebony2 Ebony captured with Bullet

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Artiste manager and musician, Bullet has showered Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly known as Ebony Reigns, with accolades five years after her passing.

In a post the artiste manager shared on Instagram, he noted that even after her death, Ebony still reigns.

“5 years on, and you are still reigning. I am honoured to have been part of your musical journey. Keep resting Nana hemaa,” he shared on February 8, 2023.

He posted a picture of the late singer posing in a classy vibrant garment that showed off her figure.

On February 8, 2023, the late hitmaker died in a ghastly car crash that claimed the lives of two other persons; Franky Kuri and Atsu Vondee on the Kumasi Sunyani road on their way back to Accra.

She was signed to RuffTown Records, owned by Bullet, and released popular hit songs like Hustle', 'Kupe', 'Poison', 'Date Ur Fada', 'Sponsor', 'Maame Hwe' and 'Dancefloor'.

Ebony Reigns died at age 21.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ricky Nana Agyeman (@bullet_rufftown)



ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST