Bullet showers the late Ebony Reigns with accolades five years after her death

Artiste manager and musician, Bullet has showered Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly known as Ebony Reigns, with accolades five years after her passing.

In a post the artiste manager shared on Instagram, he noted that even after her death, Ebony still reigns.



“5 years on, and you are still reigning. I am honoured to have been part of your musical journey. Keep resting Nana hemaa,” he shared on February 8, 2023.



He posted a picture of the late singer posing in a classy vibrant garment that showed off her figure.



On February 8, 2023, the late hitmaker died in a ghastly car crash that claimed the lives of two other persons; Franky Kuri and Atsu Vondee on the Kumasi Sunyani road on their way back to Accra.

She was signed to RuffTown Records, owned by Bullet, and released popular hit songs like Hustle', 'Kupe', 'Poison', 'Date Ur Fada', 'Sponsor', 'Maame Hwe' and 'Dancefloor'.



Ebony Reigns died at age 21.





