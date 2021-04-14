Bullgod donates to inmates of striking force cells

The donation was part of activities to mark the birthday celebration of the Ghanaian Talent Manager

Source: Chris Koney, Contributor

Ghanaian Talent Manager and Entertainment Pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod on Wednesday 14th April 2021 made a donation to inmates of the Striking Force police cells in Accra. He also led a team to clean and disinfect the cells.

The donation was part of activities to mark the birthday celebration of the Ghanaian Talent Manager. Items donated to the inmates included hand sanitisers, toiletries, vitamin C capsules, toilet papers, nose masks, boxes of biscuits and pizzas, loaves of bread, assorted drinks, bottles of water and packs of food.



Commenting on the donation, Bullgod thanked his family for not only putting up with me but being there when it counted. He also expressed appreciation to people who have helped him over the years to become who he is currently.



“Everyone knows the Bulldog story, how I was wickedly accused of murder and spent uncomfortable nights behind bars. Then recently, I spent days in the roughest and toughest cells in Ghana. But in all of this, I thank God for my life and what he is about to use me for. Today, I am celebrating my birthday with the inmates, I have been here and know what they are going through. This is the beginning of a campaign I am soon going to embark on called Adopt A Cell Project”, he added.

He expressed special appreciation to the Ghana Police service, Twellium Industrial Company, A1 Bread, Champion Foods, Frontier Security Services and Undaglow Facility Management for making this possible.



Bullgod was joined by Ghanaian musicians Mzbel and Zeal of VVIP fame, C.E.O of Montreal FC, Micky Saddiq, C.E.O of American Wings & Pizza GH, Umar Farouq Braimah and Marketing Communications professional, Chris Koney to make the donation.