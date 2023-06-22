Bullgod expresses concern over alleged abortion controversy in Yvonne Nelson book

Artiste manager, Bullgod

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bullgod, has inquired as to whether Yvonne Nelson informed Sarkodie about the memoir before its publication.

In a myjoyonline.com report, Bullgod stressed the potential negative impact of revealing certain truths that could harm someone's happiness, especially when it involves prominent individuals in the entertainment industry.



"As human beings, we go through various experiences. If I were to write a book today, there would be many parts that would pique people's interest. However, would that truly be a fair depiction of my entire existence?



“I can't claim that what Yvonne went through was easy, but I hope that in the case of Sarkodie, he received a heads-up before the details were made public," Bulldog said.



While acknowledging that the issue primarily concerns Sarkodie and his wife, Bullgod recognized that Sarkodie has become a national treasure and that he is facing such backlash due to his reputation and other factors that might go against him.



He emphasized the importance of considering the potential consequences of sharing personal truths, as they can have a significant impact on others.



Bullgod expressed his desire for Sarkodie to have been informed beforehand, and if he wasn't, he found it regrettable.

Reflecting on the incident, he acknowledged that 13 years have passed, but the memory remains deeply ingrained in Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie's minds.



Bullgod concluded by emphasizing the need to exercise discretion when sharing personal experiences, recognizing that "each day of our lives contributes to the narrative we create."



"As we live every day, we are writing a book. Some of these things we have to hold back a little," he concluded, highlighting the importance of exercising caution and sensitivity when sharing personal experiences.







