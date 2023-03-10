Bullgod maintains that men who manage female artistes end up having an affair with them

Talent manager, Bullgod has once again admitted to having 'special' weaknesses when it comes to working with a female artiste as they might end up having an affair.

On the account of Bullgod, it almost seems impossible for a man to manage a female musician without the two having sexual intercourse.



He admitted that for the time being, he will reject the move of working with a female singer for fear of being caught in the love web.



Bullgod made this revelation in an interview with Sika Osei on Lynx TV and also named an instance where a popular manager and his artiste were allegedly involved in a romantic affair.



"I am on record, google. I can't be managing a woman. It won't work, we will end up 'eating'. Some licking will happen, something will happen...I will grow out of it but now, you know what am saying.



"It's not like we're going to force ourselves on you but the time will avail itself. I was the very few industry people that said Kiki Banson was having an affair with Becca...I broke it...they insulted me but the last show was evident. So when we are speaking about what is happening on the ground, allow us," he said.



Bullgod who is happily married noted that if ever he is caught up in such a situation, his wife will be the only person he will answer to.

"It is not bad, what is wrong with two consenting adults deciding to engage in that business? The only problem is, I am married so if I am having an affair with my artiste, the only person I need to answer to is my wife," he added.







OPD/BB