Bullgod plans to build modern prison cells

Artiste manager, Bullgod

Bullhaus Entertainment's Creative Director, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bullgod, has revealed that his team is in discussions with the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, to construct state-of-the-art prison cells.

In a gbconline.com report, Bullgod, who claims to have been in and out of prison cells approximately ten times, expressed dissatisfaction with the current designs of prison cells.



"Cells are more challenging than prisons. Prisons are a bit easier because they resemble a compound house with cells. You can stretch your legs in the morning. In cells, you can't move.



“There are people who sit in the same spot for 2-3 years, and nobody will feed you if you don't have someone taking care of you," he explained the difference between cells and prisons.



Bullgod further revealed that he and his team have designed aesthetically pleasing mini prison cells.



"It's like a mini prison where you can stretch in the morning because it's depressing," he said.



According to Bullgod, his 11-month stay in cells over the alleged murder of Fennec Okyere, the former manager of Kwaw Kese, inspired him to build new cells.

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/FNOQ