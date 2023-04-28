0
Bullgod shares fond memories of his late mother ahead of Mother's Day

Bulldog Wsbc.png Ghanaian artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Bullgod

Fri, 28 Apr 2023

Ghanaian artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Bullgod, has shared some touching memories he had with his late mother.

Speaking on HitzFM, Bullgod recounted how his mom would always have a cane with her whenever he came back from school and was about to do his homework.

He added that the thought of the cane made him paranoid because he felt it could land on his back at any time.

In his own words, Bullgod said, "My mom was crazy stern, so my mom you bring your homework home, and it’s on the table like this, and the cane to dey here, so I go watch the cane the entire time, waiting to get whipped so I could leave."

Despite his fear of the cane, Bullgod understood later in life why his mother was so strict. She was doing the job of both a mother and a father, and he appreciated her efforts.

"But I understood her, you know. She was mom, also doing dad’s job but she was lovely," he stated.

Bullgod also shared how his mother tried to protect him and his siblings from adult scenes on TV.

"She tried as much as possible to protect us from what she could. I remember how she reprimanded me whenever I was watching TV and a romantic scene popped up," he disclosed.

Expressing his admiration for his mother, Bullgod thanked her for the impact she had on his life while expressing how he missed her dearly.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
