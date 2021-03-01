Bunch of ungrateful people! – Aisha Modi wades into clash between Kwaku Manu, Funny Face’s family

Music investor and artiste manager, Aisha Modi has made clear her intentions to discontinue every form of support she usually renders to persons within the entertainment industry.

Her decision comes after Kwaku Manu was attacked on live radio by Funny Face’s sister, Mrs. Lydia Boateng for what she described as meddling in their family business.



Kwaku Manu was accused of taking advantage of Funny Face’s situation for his ‘selfish’ interest.



The Kumawood actor who was accused of parading himself as the one behind Vanesa’s visit to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital has since been warned to stay off any issue concerning Funny Face.



This attracted several reactions from social media users including Aisha Modi who expressed disgust at the manner in which the family has suddenly turned against Kwaku Manu.



Describing Funny Face’s family as ungrateful, she bemoaned the constant habit of Ghanaians being unappreciative of each other’s support.



“Welcome to Ghana where hypocrisy and ungratefulness is the order of the day... why is it that we always pay less much attention to serious situations and but when people risk their time and energy trying to support and solve, we still talk bad about them? Do you guys know those playing vital roles behind the scene to support our brother Funny Face's condition?

"Where did Kwaku Manu go wrong trying to support his friend with love and kindness? Where were the people who claimed they are his family and friends? How much attention did they give to Funny Face? We should learn how to appreciate people when they are alive.,” she wrote on Instagram.



Highlighting instances where the likes of Ebony, Dasebre Gyamena among others were not eulogized until their demise, Aisha bemoaned the trend in which Ghanaians do not support each other until they die.



“When people like Ebony, Dasebre Gyamena, etc were alive, it was hard to hear their good deeds. We always wait for the bad thing. From today, me Ayisha, I have closed my heart for Ghanaians. Mark it; from today, I am not going to support anyone. This is the time I have to focus only on my family and those close to my heart so that the disrespect and ungratefulness will end. We can’t continue to sacrifice our time and money on people and later turn evil to them. Sometimes, getting lost is one of the best ways to find your destination. I have love for people who wish me well, I always see the good in everything. Sorry to put you through all this Kwaku Manu. Great job done and I am super proud of who you are Kwaku. Love you bro,” she added.



