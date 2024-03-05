Burn my church if Bawumia does not win 2024 elections - Prophet Azuka

Prophet Azuka has stated that the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win the upcoming general elections.

He claims, based on his perspective as a man of God, that the current vice president is destined to become the president of Ghana. According to him, this revelation is grounded in information he has been privy to.



He went ahead to state that his church premises should be burnt if his prophecy about Dr. Bawumia emerging victorious in the upcoming elections fails.



In a video shared by Express GH TV on Youtube and sighted by GhanaWeb, Prophet Azuka was emphatic about the outcome.



“Today’s date should be marked, I am saying that Bawumia will win the presidential elections. I am speaking on authority. If he does not win, burn my church premises into ashes,” he said.



Dr. Bawumia will be competing with the former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama and other candidates.

The general elections are slated for December 7, 2024, to elect the new president to take over from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



SB/BB