Burna Boy, Tems and Rema to headline 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

Tems, Burna And Rema.png Tems, Burna Boy and Rema are Nigerian musicians

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Expect an Afrobeats-themed performance at the NBA All-Star Game 2023 as Nigerian singers Burna Boy, Tems and Rema have been tapped to headline the event. Following the performance on Sunday, the NBA family will honor Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader, the NBA said in a statement.

Before the All-Star Game’s tip-off, superstar Post Malone will perform a medley of hits following the first-ever in-arena NBA All-Star Draft, the statement added. Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel will welcome spectators.

Grammy Award-nominated singer Jewel from Payson, Utah, will sing the U.S. national anthem while artist Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem on Sunday for the NBA All-Star Game.

And before the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, Utah singing group The Bonner Family will perform the U.S. national anthem. The group will also perform the U.S. national anthem and the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice,” at the NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T, which will begin on Saturday, February 18.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will tip off on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and air on TNT.

