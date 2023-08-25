Burna Boy blasts Nigerians as he addresses club shooting rumors

Burna Boy

Afrobeat singer Burna Boy recently released his most recent collection of work, a Sonic album titled "I told them."

The tracklist of the album is already creating buzz, but one song in particular has got people talking. American rapper J. Cole bravely dispels accusations regarding his role in the Cubana shooting in the song "Thanks" which features him.



Back in 2022, Burna Boy gained notoriety after allegedly shooting a man so he could speak to the man's wife. Burna Boy chose to remain silent rather than clarify the situation, allowing the rumors to spread widely.



However, he addressed the rumors for the first time in January 2023 while performing, cursing those who did not want to see him succeed.

Burna Boy puts everything on the line in the brilliant song "Thanks" that he created with J. Cole.



He expects the honor he feels he has earned for elevating his nation and putting it on the world stage. However, he hasn't received any cheers, only rumors and lies that have been spread.



In the song, he goes: “Is this the motherfucking thanks I get? Say my mama dance for fella Say I not get baby mama Say I shoot person for Cubana Because I wan collect person woman Is this the motherfucking thanks I get? For making my people proud Every chance I geeeeet”.