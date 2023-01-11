1
Burna Boy confesses he could not woo female soldier he fell in love with

Burna Boy Weed3.png Nigerian singer, Burna Boy

Wed, 11 Jan 2023

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has taken to social media to inform his fans about his latest ordeal with a crush.

The Grammy-winning musician said he recently stepped out to 'chill' and a beautiful female soldier caught his attention.

Burna, however, admitted that he couldn’t approach the lady to share his intentions adding that he doesn’t know how to woo a female officer.

“Na so I enter igboro yesterday wey my eye see one beautiful Army woman, I nor come sure how dem dey take toast Army woman,” his post read.

Burna Boy said he eventually moved on and didn’t bother disturbing the officer.

The Last Last crooner added that he has still not been able to get her off his mind.

Source: mynigeria.com
