Burna Boy denies low ticket sales for postponed South Africa show

Award-winning Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy has rebuffed claims that he adjourned his show that was scheduled to take place in South Africa due to low ticket sales.

He indicated that people making claims about his failure to acquire enough sales tickets hence the postponement have an agenda that will not ‘Agend.’



The Grammy Award winner assured all his fans in South Africa that the show would come on however, he is still putting measures in place to ensure that all issues are resolved for a peaceful event.



In an Instagram post, Burna Boy debunked the claims and emphasized that he had 100 hundred thousand South Africans who were outside the auditorium when he held a concert there last year.



"I was in SA last year, and I had 100 thousand beautiful South Africans waiting outside for me, so no dead agenda can Agend. I will see you real soon, South Africa. I love you," he wrote on his Instagram story.



According to sources, in an effort to enhance stadium attendance and improve ticket sales for the artiste, Orland Pirates had offered the first 250 people who brought season tickets for Pirates’ home games free Burna Boy concert tickets.

