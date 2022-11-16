Burna Boy earns 3rd independent, consecutive Grammy nomination

Burna Boy

It has been announced that the West African music superstar Damini 'Burna Boy' Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR has been nominated for a Grammy award, the third time in a row.

The American Recording Academy made the announcement today Tuesday, 15 November 2022.



A Nigerian, Burna was initially nominated for a Grammy in the year 2020. He competed with his 'African Giant' album in the Global Music Album category but lost the accolade to West African fellow Angelique Kidjo of Benin.



The following year, 2021, the artiste who prides himself as the African Giant was nominated for his 'Twice As Tall' project in the Global Music Album category and this time, bagged the trophy.



This year, Burna Boy has recieved two nominations.



His easy-going 'Love, Damini' long play (LP), which is a pause from the crusading sounds and messages of his projects before it, was nominated in the Best Global Music Album category.

The singer was also nominated for Best Global Music Performance for his international smash hit “Last Last.”



The artistes with the most nominations for next year's Grammys, in order, are Beyonce (9), Kendrick Lamar (8) and Adele (7) who ties with country star Brandi Carli.



The 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony is slated for Sunday, 5 February.



Meanwhile, Burna Boy has just won the award for the Best African Act at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.