Burna Boy in trouble with Nigerian music fans

Burna Boy

Burna Boy has once again found himself in the news for wrong reasons, after a recent interview he was featured in, spilled into the public space.

The African Giant, as Burna Boy is sometimes referred to, in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in New York, claimed that most Nigerian songs lacked substance, and that Nigeria artists talk about nothing in their songs.



“90 percent of them (Nigerian musicians) have no real life experiences which is why most of Nigerian music or African music or Afrobeats as people call it, is mostly about nothing, literally nothing. “



“There is no substance to it — like, nobody is talking about anything in it. it is just a great time. It’s an amazing time. But at the end of the day, life is not an amazing time. No matter how nice of a time you are having now or you had at some point or you plan to have, you are still going to face life.” Burna Boy had declared in the interview.



On social media, many people didn’t waste time in letting Burna Boy know that he needed to slow down on creating bad images about other Nigerian musical artists, and painting himself as the messiah of Nigeria music.



On Instagram he got most of the knocks, as even lovers of his music felt his recent interview was one off the rails.



@pirateonsocialmedia commented, “Burna Boy don start abi? Person wey beg Grammy to dash am small award don think say him be small god. Mo fo ooo”

@Fionafionaa said, “Did Burna just say Nigerians sing nothing? Abeg, is Burna Boy not also a Nigerian? Na Wa oh”



@zoneforme stated”Clap for yourself Burna Boy, you just made more enemies in the music industry.”



@Waleoniru commented “Burna Boy is allowing pride eat deep into him”



On X(Twitter), he got bashed some more



@Markontwitter responded “Odogwu wan make we turn am to Odiegwu abi?”



@Lindababy tweeted ” Even Wizkid no fit talk like this; na Burna and Davido like this kain talk. Rubbish talks.”

@Emmsholumade tweeted “You get Grammy but you no get sense. Humility pays Burna, stop acting like you own music.”



On Facebook, he was not let off the hook



@Charles Kumolu posted “Yes, no doubt, Burna Boy owns this moment in Afrobeat. His stage presence and delivery are magnetic. This is his time! However, always talking down on his constituency (Nigerians) doesn’t make him the bigger man. It reduces him as a boastful character who feels he has got all. On his latest gaffe regarding the quality of other Afrobeat songs, Burna needs to be reminded that his songs ain’t different either. It’s the same as those he seeks to diminish..”



It should be recalled that Burna Boy won’t be the first Nigerian artist to shade his colleagues this year, as Davido earlier this year, classified Burna Boy and some other artists as ‘new cats ‘ in the entertainment industry.