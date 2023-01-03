Burna Boy kicks a fan during Lagos show

Burna Boy

Aside from showing up late for his concert, Burna Boy has been trending for kicking a fan during the much-talked-about event at Eko Energy City, Lagos.

In a video that has gone viral, the Nigerian musician was captured kicking a fan who seemed to have attempted to climb the stage during his performance.



Meanwhile, Burna Boy has apologized for showing up late.



The event was slated for 6 p.m. Nigerian time on January 1, 2023. Burna Boy, however, climbed the stage around 3:30 a.m. Nigerian time on January 2, 2023, multiple Nigerian news portals have reported.



His apology comes after fans slammed him for keeping them waiting for several hours at his concert.



Taking to his Insta story, Burna Boy apologized to his fans and blamed the organisers of the show for the delay.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner noted that he had halted all performances in Nigeria till his team is able to organize a proper show for him to perform for his fans.



“Lagos, I love you, but I can’t do this again. The organisational structure and infrastructure are not there for the complexities of my audio and production needs.”



“Let’s be clear. I wasn’t late; my band wasn’t late. We pride ourselves on being highly professional, especially with our stagecraft. There were three options available to me; wait for the audio to be fixed and delay the show, come out at 11 pm as planned with no sound or call a breach of contract and pull the plug.”



“I know I can’t go all over the world and neglect by taking matters into my own hands! I’m gathering the troops to work on building world-class infrastructure in the Nigerian entertainment business.”



