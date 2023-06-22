Burna Boy makes Audiomack history with 1 billion plays, becomes first African artist to achieve milestone

Burna Boy hits one billion streams on Audiomack

Source: Audiomack

Today, Audiomack announced award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy as the first African artist to hit one billion streams on its platform. This milestone reflects the immense popularity of Burna Boy as an internationally acclaimed musician and demonstrates the power and reach of Audiomack’s platform to connect artists with a global audience.

Burna Boy expressed his gratitude to his fans and Audiomack, commenting on his achievement, saying, “I am incredibly grateful and humbled; much love to everyone who has streamed my music and continues to support me; you all are the true MVPs.”



Burna Boy is a central figure in the worldwide ascent of African music over the last half-decade. His two most recent albums, 2020’s Twice As Tall and 2022’s Love, Damini, have both garnered over 300 million streams on Audiomack, with the latter also winning a GRAMMY Award for Best World Music Album, making him the first Nigerian artist to receive the recognition.



“We have been avid supporters of Burna Boy since the early stages of his career,” commented Jason Johnson, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy at Audiomack. “We are incredibly proud to be a part of his journey not just in amplifying his music but in supporting his growth as an artist.”

In August 2019, Burna Boy reworked a trio of his biggest hits alongside an orchestra for Audiomack’s Trap Symphony performance series. In October 2021, Audiomack awarded Burna Boy a plaque for reaching over 300 million streams on the platform. Less than two years later, the African Giant has emerged as the first African artist to surpass a billion streams on Audiomack.



With over 25 million monthly users globally, Audiomack continues reinforcing its commitment to enhancing access for African music artists and fans and promoting the Afrobeats genre extensively.