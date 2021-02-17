Burna Boy releases video for ‘Onyeka’ shot in Ghana

Nigerian artist, Burna Boy has released the visual for his song ‘Onyeka.’

The video showcases love, fashion and Ghanaian bikers. It was directed by DK, and produced by PriorGold Pictures.



The video was shot in Ghana.



The video of the song is the fifth visual off the Grammy nominated ‘Twice As Tall’ album to have been released by Burna Boy.



The previously released videos are ‘Wonderful,’ ‘Monsters You Made,’ ‘ Real Life featuring Stormzy,’ and ‘Way Too Big.’

In early 2021, Burna Boy‘s song ‘Destiny’ was featured on the official inauguration playlist of the current United States President and Vice-President, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.



The song is off the 2019 Grammy nominated ‘African Giant’ album.



