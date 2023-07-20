Burna Boy responds to Davido's 'new cat' comment

Burna Boy

Grammy award-winning singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu who is better known as Burna Boy has finally responded to Davido's "new cat" statement.

Recall that a "new-cats vs. old-cats" spat broke out a month ago after Davido called Burna Boy and other artists "new in the industry."



Burna Boy finally addressed the 'new cat, old cat' saga during a recent interview with Apple Music's Ebro.



The self-acclaimed African Giant declared that he is unconcerned about his colleague thinking he is new to the music industry.



Burna Boy argues that such sentiments just make him feel younger and inspire him to work more.



He said: “It is a good thing that people think my movement is new. I love that. Because it keeps me young. It means like, I can do so much more, you know. It stretches my life span. I’m living longer than I thought I would than I even planned to, you know.”

Expressing a variety of opinions, social media users debated whether Burna Boy is really a "new cat" or not in response to the singer's statement.



See some reactions to his statement here.



unshakable_solid: "An average Nigerian don’t even know what good music is about so I don’t blame una for not giving Burna his flowers. no be to jump upanda make noise like frog wey him papa get money. Music is about impact, positivity, lyrical intelligence and creativity in sound. everyone is just sounding the same with copy copy."



azamadeit: "New cat go still shut down global if you agree tap in"



callidreamsmotors: "Started from “love to party” now we’re HERE"

lan_ce_nlc: "Burna will be forever bigger than Davido in the music industry"



kenny_x1: "Burna is better than Davido sha"



kanmi_ifeoluwa: "New cat wey collect Grammy wey ur four fathers never collected. David dey play"



shaywhod1st: "Funnily I vibed to Burna's first album before I even realized that Davido was a big deal ( I was not in Nigeria in case of doubters ) ..Right now Burna is the Top 10 Biggest Artists in the world and the Top 1 in Africa - Comparing them is unnecessary. The most important thing is the world recognizes Afrobeats as a genre now"



big7record: "The man's intelligence is so evident in the way he speaks, like you will see the sparks of been mentally carried both in his speech and music".