Burna Boy's team threw first punch in brawl with Davido - Eyewitness

An eyewitness has said that the recent brawl between music heavyweights, Davido and Burna Boy was instigated by the latter at Level Up Lounge, a popular lounge in Ghana’s capital, Accra.
According to the source familiar with the story, Burna Boy approached Davido’s team with five heavily built men after he entered the club.
“The Dj was playing Davido’s music and he switched and he said welcome Odogwu to the party and that was when I realized Burna Boy was there,” the eyewitness told MyNigeria.com in a phone interview from Accra.
He continued: “When Burna Boy got in, he walked straight to David with some five built men, by then David was standing on a chair. When he[Davido] saw them he came down and they exchanged words and before you realized the first punch was thrown and that was it.
"The next 40 to 45 mins was hell,” he said.
According to the eyewitness, the incident didn't happen at Twist, as widely reported.
He said the brawl lasted for more than forty mins after which Burna Boy and his team were whisked away to avoid getting hurt by Davido’s thirty-five-man team.
He said that Wizkid who was at the club at the time of the brawl looked on.
“Yes, I saw Wizkid myself when the fight happened because when the fight started I needed to take some ladies who were with me in the club with me downstairs. And when I took them down, I saw Wizkid downstairs.”
Since the news broke with a 9-seconds video of the brawl, both artists have topped Twitter trends in Nigeria, Ghana with Davido amongst the trends in the United States.
Davido has rescinded his decision to leave music after earlier stating in a tweet that he was leaving.
Nigeria’s biggest artists Davido and Burna Boy have allegedly been at logged heads since the turn of the year. Despite the petty nature of their clashes, many have said that most of it have been fueled by fans of both artists.
A similar incident happened between Davido and Wizkid.
