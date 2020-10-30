Business of Fashion Seminar at Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2020

Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2020

Source: Glitz Africa

Glitz Africa Fashion Week, Ghana’s biggest annual fashion event is coming back with its 8th edition.

Produced by Glitz Africa, the exciting, Pan-African celebrity, fashion and lifestyle brand, GAFW brings together esteemed industry players and fashion enthusiasts to interact in an interactive weekend from 6th to 8th November 2020 at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.



GAFW returns with its annual Business of Fashion seminar which seeks to bring together key industry figures to share insights and current trends with fashion students, designers, influencers and enthusiasts.



The theme for this year’s BoF seminar is, “Ethical issues in the business of fashion – tackling imitation among young designers & building a distinctive brand.”



Speakers include:



Mai Atafo - fashion designer and bespoke tailor (Nigeria)



Ann McCreath - Fashion designer, KikoRomeo (Kenya)

Anna Toure – Founder, founder of ANNA TOURE (a boutique PR agency specialized in fashion, beauty and lifestyle)



Tonyi Senayah – CEO, Horseman Shoes (Ghana)



Roberta Annan – Founder, African Fashion Foundation;



Chiedza Makonnen – Fashion designer, Afrodesiac Worldwide



Ejiro Amos Tafiri – Fashion designer (Nigeria)



Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020



Time: 10am



Venue: Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre



Registration is free.



Glitz Africa Fashion Week – Projecting African Culture Through Design

Source: Glitz Africa