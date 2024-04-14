Business plea in the wake of a tragedy, tarnished image ridiculous – Ola scolds Funny Face

Funny Face

Ola Michael, a prominent filmmaker and critic, has sharply criticized Funny Face's recent interview with Kofi TV, suggesting that the comedian's plea for brand collaborations following a tragic accident involving his [Funny Face] car, is in poor taste.

After Funny Face was granted bail, the comedian in an interview with Kofi TV urged top brands across various sectors to reconsider him as a potential ambassador. Despite the setbacks, Funny Face was confident in his ability to deliver results, citing his substantial following and influence on social media as evidence of his marketability.



While apologizing for his actions, Funny Face appealed to these organizations for a second chance, emphasizing that he still possesses the force and appeal to attract consumers on their behalf.



But Ola Michael is of the view that Funny Face's emphasis on business opportunities, rather than remorse, is problematic. According to him, while he is fed up with Funny Face’s repeated gaffes, the comedian should have just apologized, shown remorse and promised to behave instead of seeking business deals.



“Telling us about your followers on social media and asking brands to come and work with you… The people you injured are unwell; now is not the time for you to market yourself for cash,” said Ola on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.

He stated that although Funny Face needed money to take care of the mess he had created, the timing was wrong, adding that the comedian’s brand was no longer appealing.



“I can understand that you need money to support these people you’ve caused harm to. But seriously, if I’m a company or a brand, he will be the last person I’d consider for an ambassadorial deal," Ola noted on the show monitored by GhanaWeb.



He continued: “[If I were him], I would have waited for a while because no brand would engage someone who would soil their image. It’s the reason I think he should have just stuck to an apology in that interview. Have remorse and let’s all synch with the emotion. But when you call on brands, you’re taking advantage of the situation. That’s why I think he was acting.”



“Keep the business side away, let’s focus on the injured. If you ask me to pray for Funny Face, I won’t. I’d rather pray for those he has injured,” Ola added during his submission on April 13, 2024.

On Sunday, March 24, Funny Face ’s vehicle nearly killed five persons, including a mother and two kids at Kasoa, Kakraba junction in the Central Region.In a detailed report by UTV’s Central Regional correspondent, monitored by GhanaWeb, some eyewitnesses identified that the tragic incident stemmed from drunk driving, and cruising at an abnormal speed, among others.

Funny Face granted bail



Funny Face was granted bail on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after spending two weeks in police custody. The Kasoa-Akweley District Court granted the actor bail in the sum of GH¢120,000 with two sureties.



He is expected to reappear in court in four weeks as investigations into the accident continue.



A barrage of woes

The comedian, since his breakup with Vanessa in 2021, has been involved in a series of public outbursts and misconducts, some of which landed him in prison and at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.



Contemplating suicide several times, defaming showbiz industry giants including his ‘mentors’, and engaging in a gunfight among others, are some of the misconducts he has been involved in. Public figures he has maligned include Fadda Dickson of Despite Media and Bola Ray of EIB Network.



Some netizens have since attributed his ill conduct to a series of mental breakdowns resulting from his bitter relationship with his ‘baby mama’ and his inability to have access to his children.



