Business tycoon Nana Kwame's 50th birthday party draws high-profile guests in style

Nana Kwame 50th Birthday (1) Pictures from Business tycoon Nana Kwame's 50th birthday party

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The glitz and glamour of business tycoon Nana Kwame's 50th birthday celebration was a sight to behold.

The event, which took place in East Legon, was graced by a number of high-profile personalities from the business and entertainment worlds, including the likes of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ofori Sarpong, Cheddar, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, and others.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the event was how fashionable the guests looked in their simple yet classy outfits.

The men donned tailored long-sleeve shirts, while the women looked stunning in elegant dresses and heels.

It was a display of style and sophistication, as everyone looked dashing and put together.

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the moment when Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, the renowned businessman and owner of the Despite Group of Companies, Dr. Ofori Sapong, and Cheddar came together to take pictures with the birthday celebrant, Nana Kwame.

The business moguls looked dapper in their outfits, and the photos captured the essence of the occasion - a celebration of success, wealth, and friendship.

Scroll below for some videos from the event

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
