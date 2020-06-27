Entertainment

Busty Pamela Watara drops new bedroom video and gives 'free show'

Ghanaian actress, Pamela Watara, has not stopped to amaze Ghanaians as she has once again taken over Instagram.

Pamela, who is noted for her heavy chest, has released a video from her closet.



She was captured in her bedroom showing off her dance moves as she joins the #showdemchallenge.



She has put her heavy chest on display as she shook them while dancing.



She captioned the video "The #showdemchallenge is on. Nobody can beat me in this challenge. I dare anybody.

Hey guys this from a Nigerian brother "Phillipo" titled this #PRAY go download and follow him @iamphillipo".



The busty actress has taken social media users and her followers to react with hilarious and interesting comments.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.