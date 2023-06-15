But for God, I shouldn't be where I am considering my background - Obaapa Christy

Gospel artiste, Obaapa Christy

Gospel artiste, Obaapa Christy, has disclosed that after two decades in the gospel music industry, she remains relevant.

Speaking on Onua FM, the female gospel star recalled her journey in the music industry, and expressed deep appreciation for the opportunities and blessings that have propelled her brand to new heights.



She acknowledged the industry's support, stating, "The industry has been treating us very, very well because we were from nowhere, and God has brought us this far."



Coming from humble beginnings, Obaapa Christy highlighted the unexpected nature of her success given her background.



She revealed, "In human understanding, I should be nowhere near this status I have achieved if you consider my background."



Despite her modest expectations, she recognized that her talent and the guidance of God had led her to professional success in the gospel industry.



She expressed gratitude, stating, "God has never failed me."

As she celebrates two decades in the music industry, Obaapa Christy confidently acknowledges her enduring relevance, even amidst changing times.



She attributed her longevity to God, saying, "It's been 20 years down the line, and Obaapa Christy is still very relevant."



The gospel artiste also shared the joy she experiences when people recognize her in her day-to-day life.



She mentioned the special moments when she is driving in her car and people turn to watch her, even without makeup.



She considered this recognition a sign of God's favour, stating, "God has given me a special favour, and I appreciate it so much."



ADA/WA