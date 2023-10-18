CCTV camera in Mohbad's house never functioned - Iyabo Ojo

Mohbad was a popular Nigerian singer

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has disclosed that the Police are still waiting on the toxicology results from the autopsy conducted on Nigerian singer, Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 17 to inform the public that Mohbad's case has been transferred to the Directorate of Public Prosecution.



She also disclosed that the late singer's body was yet to be released since he was dug up in September.



Ojo also noted that the surveillance cameras in Mohbad's house were never connected, therefore there is no footage to show the events of his death.



She further revealed, "Mohbad's wife has been interrogated three times to the best of my knowledge. Two out of the three times was the day you all saw Mohbad's dad televised by the police in which they addressed the public on Mohbad's case.



"Later that same day, Mohbad's dad, mum and wife were sent to Panti for interrogation and to write their statements. Another day, Mohbad's wife was interrogated was the 21st of September 2023 — reason why Tonto and Senator Ishaku Abbo met her absences."

Mohbad's sudden and mysterious death in September sparked peaceful protests nationwide demanding for the police to investigate.



Nigerians demanded that an autopsy be carried out and the police did just that after exhuming his body from his grave in Ikorodu.



Even though the police declared that the singer died due to the reactions from three injections he was given by an auxiliary nurse, Nigerians still await some results from the autopsy carried out including the toxicology report.



After questioning over 20 people, the police have identified five suspects in Mohbad's case including Feyisayo Ogendengbe, the nurse who administered the injections to the singer at his residence, and Ayobami Sadiq, aka Spending, the singer's friend who invited the nurse.



Another friend of the deceased, Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy, who reportedly had a physical altercation with him a day before his death is another suspect, alongside Naira Marley, his former music label boss, and Sam Larry, both of whom the singer accused of bullying and physical assault before his death.