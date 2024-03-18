CEO of Fantasy Dome speaks about demolition of major event facility

CEO of Fantasy Entertainment, Leslie Quaynor (R) with Sammy Flex at the site

CEO of Fantasy Entertainment, Leslie Quaynor, speaking with Sammy Flex

One of the popular event centres in Ghana, Fantasy Dome, has been allegedly demolished by the Ghana Trade Fair Company.



The incident was reported to have occurred on Saturday, March 16, 2024.



The CEO of Fantasy Entertainment, Leslie Quaynor, revealed this to the manager of Shatta Wale, Sammy Flex, in an interview.



Pro-government outlet Asaase Radio also reported that the incident took place under the supervision of the police with the support of the National Security.



In a video that was shared by Olele Salvador on X, Leslie Quaynor explained that on that fateful day, he tried to reach out to his security personnel when he got wind of the demolition, but it proved futile.



According to him, he was then compelled to quickly go to the event centre and to his surprise, the whole building had been demolished.

He said the exercise was undertaken by the Ghana Trade Fair Company under the protection of the Ministry of National Security.



"About an hour and a half ago, I decided to reach out to my security, but I was unable to, so I had to come by to find out that the Trade Fair Company, under the protection of the National Security, has decided to raze down my facilities.



"Four or five bulldozers came within an hour to destroy it. My security was unable to reach me because the National Security took their phones from them. This is very bad. This facility cost me $5 million almost four or five years ago. In today's market, this is close to 20 to 25 million dollars," he told Sammy Flex.



The CEO further revealed that he had acquired a court injunction in January 2024, to buy him enough time to relocate but the Ghana Trade Fair Company decided to take matters into their hands.



"We currently have an injunction on Trade Fair and the property which stops them from doing exactly this. There are better ways to handle this, especially when you are going against the law," he added.



Fantasy Dome was one of the most popular locations for major events in Accra. Events have also been hosted there by well-known Ghanaian artistes like Kwami Eugene, Efya, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy.

Check out the post below:





????ICYMI????????????: Fantasy Dome, a $25million(in today’s value) & 15,000+ capacity renowned event center in Accra, allegedly faced demolition by the Ghana Trade Fair Company, as revealed by Leslie Quaynor, CEO of Fantasy Entertainment.



Quaynor disclosed in an exclusive interview with… pic.twitter.com/xCqBk35bjr — Ölele | DTS????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) March 17, 2024

ED/NOQ