CJ Biggerman launches ‘The Bigger Picture’ EP

Musician, CJ Biggerman

Source: GistAfrica

Christian Jojo Joshua popularly known as CJ Biggerman has officially convened a successful concert for his second body of work, 'The Bigger Picture' EP.

The bright spark rapper who shot to fame after being featured on Sarkodie’s 'Biibi Ba' track got his major breakthrough when he met Rick Ross at the airport to freestyle to him in December 2019.



CJ Biggerman, who was endorsed by the heavyweight American rapper and even performed with him at the Detty Rave Concert, early this year, created a perfect picture of his future in the music industry.



The EP which portrays an anthology of songs that reflect the brand and artistry of CJ Biggerman, has fresh tracks and collaborations with the likes of Kojo Cue, Wanlov Da Kubolor among others.



CJ, after releasing the EP in January 2020 dominated the headlines but remained unusually tight-lipped about the guest appearances, and overall vibe of the concert because of the COVID-19 clash and its effects on entertainment activities.



As a forward-thinking musician that prioritizes the safety and well-being of his fans, he believes, the most humane decision to take is to bide for the right time.

The 6-track, 19 minutes Extended Play which is available on all music streaming platforms finally had its launch party Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Oliver Twist Shack, Dansoman-Accra.



The Live-Inn/Pre-recorded virtual concert had massive crowds who chilled and felt the vibes with good music.



Performing with the Pepper Dem band for close to 3hrs non-stop, CJ Biggerman entertained patrons with live band performances of all songs on the 'Bigger Picture EP' as well some of his old hit songs not featured on the project.



Efya, Yaa Pono, Tulenkey, Dope Nation, Article Wan, Fameye, Lyrical Joe, Ajeezay, Lord Paper, Tijani, and many others performed on the night to support CJ Biggerman.



According to Obolo Martin Luther, as affectionately called, the fresh power-packed EP project is geared towards infusing a sense of new chapters of music on the minds of its fans and music lovers across the globe.

