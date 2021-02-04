CJ Biggerman’s 'Biggerman Thursdays' playlist hit 1 million streams on Audiomack

Source: James Kyere, Contributor

Adding to the never-ending feats, Ghanaian rap juggernaut, Christian Joshua, known professionally as CJ Biggerman has clocked over 1 million streams on Audiomack with his “Biggerman Thursdays” playlist.

Every internet user in Ghana has probably observed and could testify that in recent times, there’s #BiggermanThursdays topping Twitter trends on every Thursday.



One may ask, what is the whole vibe about and who’s the brain behind the usual Thursday trend? Well, the answer may not come as a surprise since the identity is already a household name. It is no other person than CJ Biggerman.



Yes, the heavy-hitting rapper who shot to fame after being featured on Sarkodie’s “Biibi Ba” track and got his major major breakthrough when he met Rick Ross at the Airport to freestyle to him in December 2019.



CJ Biggerman, who was endorsed by the heavyweight American rapper and even performed with him at the Dettty Rave Concert, now surpasses over a million streams on Audiomack and heartening numbers on other platforms.



On a weekly basis, the sensational rapper released 12 episodes of masterpieces to entertain his fans and music lovers across the globe at a time when the deadly pandemic seems to have petered out all entertainment activities.

The 12-track power-packed playlist with dynamic African beats and rhythms, characterized by distinct sounds, features emerging music sensations like Verony, Taitan and Darkua.



The “Biggerman Thursdays” explores diverse genres as a reflection of CJ Biggerman’s musical quest of finding and staying unique to himself while learning lingering thoughts of what to expect from him in subsequent projects.



Known for his peculiar style and expressive personality, Obolo Martin Luther, as affectionately called, CJ Biggerman has been on various top concerts and stages, and wields versatility as one of his core strengths, as he weaves through Hip-Pop, Hip-Hop and Afrobeats flawlessly with mastery and effortlessly which belies his age and experience in the industry.



CJ took to his Twitter page to express gratitude to his followers around the globe for the prodigious support they’ve shown him throughout the journey as a rapper.

