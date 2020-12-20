CMG holds second edition of Nine Lessons & Carols

Mrs Barbaro Oduro-Toku (L) cutting the cake with Pastor Rita Ampofo ICGC, Hosanna Temple (Middle)

The Class Media Group (CMG) made up of Class91.3FM, Accra100.5FM, Kumasi104.1 FM, No.1 105.3FM, Ho92.5FM, Adehye FM, Dagbon FM, Sunyani FM, Taadi FM, CTV andclassfmonline.com, held its second edition of Nine Lessons & Carols service at the forecourt of its Labone headquarters on Friday, 18 December 2020.

Beautiful songs were ministered by the sensational Joyful way Incorporated choir.



An address read on behalf of the CEO by Project Manager Barbara Oduro-Toku, thanked all the staff of the media conglomerate for the selfless dedication and also expressed gratitude to the Group’s customers and partners across the country for staying loyal to the brand.

Mrs Oduro-Toku said all the successes chalked by the five-year-old media giant, could not have come to fruition but for the vision of the founder, Alhaji Seidu Agongo, who also uses his media empire to undertake “social advocacy” projects across “every corner of the country and has left a positive imprint" of the CMG brand "in the hearts of the citizens of Ghana”.



To the founders and representatives of businesses who were part of the event, Mrs Oduro-Toku said: “We are so grateful for your support over the year”, adding: “We look forward to many more years to come as we serve you better and continue to add more value to our customers in helping you meet your corporate goals”.