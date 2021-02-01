COVID-19: Okyeame Kwame appeals to Ghanaians to wear their face masks

Musician Okyeame Kwame

Musician Okyeame Kwame has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to adhere to the various protocols to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Speaking on the Showbiz 360 programme on TV3, he told host Giovani Caleb that it is imperative the general public observed these measures to safeguard lives.



“COVID is real, so let us all protect ourselves,” he said, adding that he knows a few people who have succumbed to the virus.



The country's case count continues to surge leading to the re-introduction of some measures as the government hopes to curb the spread and protect lives.



While the death toll stands at 416 following the demise of 64 in two weeks, the average daily rates of infection now stand at 700, compared to 200 two weeks ago.

“Our hospitalization rates are increasing, with the number of critically and severely ill persons now at one hundred and seventy-two (172)”, said President Akufo-Addo in his 23rd address to the nation on COVID, lamenting: “Our hospitals have become full, and we have had to reactivate our isolation centers”.



Giving further details, the President noted that the total number of active cases has more than doubled, from a little over 1,900 two weeks ago, to 5,358 currently.



He said: “When I delivered Update No. 22, thirteen (13) out of the sixteen (16) regions had recorded active cases; today, all sixteen (16) regions have active cases. Indeed, Greater Accra, Central, Western, Ashanti, Eastern, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, and Northern Regions are the hardest hit, accounting for ninety-four percent (94%) of the total number of active cases”.