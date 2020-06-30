Entertainment

CRI petitions CID to investigate Akuapem Poloo over nude photo with her son

Akuapem Poloo's intention to celebrate motherhood and her son's 7th birthday has been ruined by a photo she posted.

In the photo that has gone viral, the actress posed naked with her son standing in front of her for his birthday photoshoot. The majority of social media users found the photo distasteful and now, Children Rights International, has it added its voice to the Poloo brouhaha.



The non-governmental organization has released a press statement in which the body has petitioned Ghana's CID outfit to investigate the Ghanaian actress over the nude photo with her son.

"We deem this act as a violation of the Welfare Principle of the Children's Act, and abuse of the child's right to privacy and dignity. We wish to notify your esteemed office to investigate the taken of the said image and its circulation," the statement said.



However, new checks by pulse.com.gh show that Akuapem Poloo has succumbed to pressure and has removed the said photo from her Instagram page. See the press statement from the CRI below.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.