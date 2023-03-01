1
Menu
Entertainment

CT Praise teams up with Nathaniel Bassey on debut single

Ct Praise Official artwork for the project

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: Francis Addo, Contributor

CT Praise, the urban contemporary praise and worship ministry of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Temple, is set to release the first single of their upcoming debut album.

Featuring Nigerian gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey, the song is titled, I Have Come Back, and is a slow-tempo worship tune that was recorded Live at the ICGC Christ Temple East.

The audio and the visuals of the song will be released this Friday, March 3, 2023, on all digital streaming platforms.

The group led by Ps Edwin Dadson, Ps Ella Somuah and Sandra Huson-Kelly are known within the Church circuit for serving urban contemporary African gospel music with dynamic performances thus anticipation is high on the release of their debut album which is slated for April 2023.

CT Praise is giving gospel music fans a unique opportunity to be amongst the first people to hear and watch them perform their new album at a Live Album recording on Sunday 5th March 2023 from 5 pm at the ICGC Christ Temple East Auditorium, Teshie.

Source: Francis Addo, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again