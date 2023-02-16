Cain's wife: Sir Solomon offers response to Sonnie Badu's questions

Gospel artiste, Sir Solomon

Sir Solomon has offered a response to fellow Gospel musician Sonnie Badu concerning the origins of Cain's wife according to the Biblical narrative.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023, singer-songwriter and Rock Hill Church founder Sonnie Badu brought to his Facebook audience's attention the strange passage in Genesis, the first book of the Bible, that chronicles Cain's marriage, fathering of Enoch and building of a city.



Badu wondered about the origins and family of Cain's wife in view of the mainstream Christian belief that Adam and Eve, Cain's parents, were the original or first humans.



"Who did this to us? Where is the hidden mysteries? So Cain married? Ok, what is his wife’s name? Who are her parents? I thought it was just Adam, Eve, Cain and Abel... Then Abel died so Cain was left… I have questions…" he said, and asked: "Can scholars help me please?"



On his Facebook, Sir Solomon wrote a response in the form of a letter.



Sir Solomon essentially argued that: "There is always a missing link;" information left out in the Biblical narrative due to the fact that the writers mostly "didn't witness these events themselves," but rather wrote about them by "by Revelation, Inspiration and by Oral Tradition."



He also admonished Badu and others to be careful not to disturb vulnerable Christians with such thoughts as his on Cain's wife and her family.

"In our attempt to go deep into the scriptures, let us beware of our conclusion and the things we think might have been discovered, else we may be doing more harm to the body of Christ than we could ever imagine," he said.



Read the entire letter below:



"Dear Sonnie Badu usually I ignore such write-ups but because it's coming from you and I love you, please kindly take some time to read this.



"Firstly, don't forget that most of the Old Testament writers especially in this particular context (don’t take the text out of the context as it is in your write-up) didn't witness these events themselves. They wrote the Bible by Revelation, Inspiration and by Oral Tradition.



"How could Moses write about Adam and Eve while he wasn't even born?



"How could he write about his own death?

"How could Jude (Jude 1:9) write about the contention over Moses’ body after his death? All these were given to the writers of the Bible by either Revelation, Inspiration, or by Oral Tradition. The Bible is INERRANT, INFALLIBLE AND INSPIRED.



"You know how revelation and dream could be right? There is always a missing link. "For we see in part and prophesy in part 1 Corinthians 13:9". The missing part is what brings glory to God. "It is the glory of God to conceal a matter” Proverbs 25:2"



"In our attempt to go deep into the scriptures, let us beware of our conclusion and the things we think might have been discovered, else we may be doing more harm to the body of Christ than we could ever imagine.



"Don’t also forget that the Bible both the Old Testament (OT) and New Testament (NT) have gone through the CANONICAL PROCESSES to be selected as part of the CANON OF SCRIPTURE.



"Thank you [prayer hands or grateful emoji]."