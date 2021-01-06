Calista features Effy Beyonce on ‘Your Body’

Rapper Calista

Award-winning musician Calista Meusique Ama Adoma Amoateng is out with a single titled ‘Your Body’.

Quite unusual of the teen rapper, ‘Your Body’ is a fast-tempo song.



The creative piece sees the rapper lure listeners to forget their worries and rather move to the dancefloor to boogie as though they were out of the woods because that act alone is an antidote.



As typical of every rapper, Calista unequivocally projects herself as a rapper who is on top of her game.



“Calista on the ride. If you feel this song, clap for me one time. I’m the deal, I’ve got the zeal,” she raps. “Thick and tall, big and small, rich and poor knock on my door. They want more, that’s the score, Calista rapper I talk all.”

The song features Effy Beyonce. It was produced by SoundBoss for Emklan Music.



Last year, Calista won two awards. She was adjudged Young Artiste of the Year at Emerging Music Awards (EMA) in November and New Artist of the Year at the first-ever Ghana Social Media Business & Creative Arts Awards in December.



